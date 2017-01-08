First responders keep going despite Tuscaloosa County snow

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past 48 hours, the state has seen snow, freezing rain, black ice, and more.  Combine those complications with frigid temperatures, and life has gotten difficult for many.

But this whole time, first responders have been doing what they can to help folks deal with winter in Tuscaloosa County.

“Stay off the roads if you can, there are some area’s in the county where the sun hasn’t gotten too yet and they are still slick,” said Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of times you can’t see the black ice that you are traveling across until after you cross it and are losing control of your vehicle.  So if at all possible stay off the roadways.”

In addition to dispensing valuable advice, they’ve also been doing welfare checks. At 5:30, Tim Reid tells you all about it.

