Some schools closed, others delayed on Monday as state thaws

(WIAT) — The state is still recovering from Friday’s snow and frost, and as a result several school around the state are either closing altogether or delaying their opening for Monday, January 9.

Follow this page for a comprehensive list of schools around the state that are either closed or delayed for Monday.

CLOSED:

Birmingham City Schools

The Altamont School

The Donoho School in Anniston

DELAYED:

Calhoun County Schools are delayed by three hours.

Faith Christian School is delayed by two hours.

Homewood City Schools are opening at 11 a.m.

Jacksonville Christian Academy is delayed by three hours.

Oxford City Schools are delayed by three hours.

Pell City Schools are delayed by two and a half hours.

Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Anniston is delayed by three hours.