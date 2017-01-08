Twins born in ambulance on icy roads Saturday morning

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — One family is getting ready to go home after their twin boys were born in the back of an ambulance on icy roads en route to the hospital Saturday morning.

Greg and Suzanne Jones had planned to spend he weekend at home, iced in. Suzanne was 34 weeks pregnant.

“Saturday morning I could tell that it was time to have a couple babies!” said Suzanne.

One look outside and they realized they couldn’t drive themselves to the hospital. An ambulance service was on the way, but it got stuck on the icy roads.

“Before the ambulance got there I thought we might be having these babies at home and that was a scary thought too,” said Suzanne.

Hoover Fire Rescue responded and got Suzanne and her husband Greg into their ambulance.

“You want to be able to go fast because you want to get to the hospital, but there was just no way to do it,” said Greg Jones.

“The EMT’s that took care of us, they did not give it away that they were worried about anything or that it was not going to be anything but just fine in the end,” said Suzanne.

They wouldn’t be able to make it to the hospital where they had planned on delivering. The roads were too icy.

“While we were still in Hoover, Noah was born first, and then when we crossed into Pelham Ethan was born,” said Suzanne.

Nothing had gone according to plan, but they finally arrived at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

“They were ready and lined up for us and everybody here was wonderful. It wasn’t the hospital we had planned on delivering at, but it was the only one we could get to, and so they were very gracious to take care of us,” said Suzanne.