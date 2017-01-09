Alabaster man fatally shot, found lying in Bessemer street

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating the homicide of a 21-year-old Alabaster man.

In the early morning of Sunday, Kan. 8, police responded to an unrelated call of a traffic accident in the 3400 block of 9th Ave N. Sgt. Cortice Miles said after officers checked on the occupants of both vehicles, they found the victim lying outside of one the cars, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Paramedics responded and transported the victim to the UAB Medical West Hospital where he later died.

Miles says the victim was identified as Julian Garcia, 21, of Alabaster.

Detectives searched the scene for evidence, and found multiple shell casings in the parking lot of a nearby bar. They are looking into the possibility of the shooting happening on the bar’s property because of its proximity to where the victim was found.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.