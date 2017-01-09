Clemson invasion in Tampa for National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) — We’ve been covering the Tide, but we can’t forget the Clemson fans. Look around Tampa and you’ll see a streak of purple, orange and white!

Many fans told CBS42 that they think this is their year and that they are even more confident in their team than last year.

Win or lose, one grandfather says he’s winning either way because he is bringing his granddaughter with him to a National Championship Game. George Gentry says his granddaughter is a huge Clemson Tigers fan and knows every player by name and number.

“Family is most important and football is a game, but being with family, there is nothing like being with family and sharing memories together,” Gentry said. “That’s what it is all about.”

No matter what, both George and his granddaughter will be going back to South Carolina with one awesome memory and experience.

