eCO Savings Race University classes start January 21st at Vestavia Hills Public Library

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (CBS42 COMMUNITY) — If you are looking to improve your financial picture in the New Year, the eCO Credit Union offers financial planning classes through the eCO Savings Race University program.

“The program is sponsored by the eCO Credit Union Foundation which helps with financial literacy in our community. And it’s just a perfect fit to help others in our community. So we’re offering courses that help with financial tips,” said eCO’s Nathan Pearman.

Classes cover a variety of topics:

The first class is scheduled for Saturday, January 21st at 9:30 a.m.. The topic is budgeting.

“You will want to get there early. It’s a really popular class,” Pearman said.

If you would like to attend, hold you spot at ecosavingsrace.org. All classes are free, open to the public, and held at the Vestavia Hills Library.