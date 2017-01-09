Former controller of Birmingham-based fitness franchise arrested on fraud charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — FBI agents in Texas made an arrest on Monday in a case where the former controller of a Birmingham-based fitness franchise is accused of defrauding the business out of more than $100,000, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Rebecca Frith, 44, who also goes by the name of Rebecca Wilson, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Birmingham on Dec. 28, according to the release. The indictment charged Frith with 20 counts of wire fraud between April 2014 and June 2016 during her time as controller for Iron Tribe Fitness.

Frith was also indicted on two counts of wire fraud between July and August of 2016 while she was the controller at The Pants Store in Leeds, according to the release. She is now living in Sunset, Tx, according to the release.

The indictment alleges that Frith used her access to Iron Tribe’s bank and credit card accounts at Servis1st Bank to establish automatic drafts to pay personal monthly utility bills like cell phone, water, power, and cable. She also reportedly used Iron Tribe’s credit cards to pay for personal expenses like food, household items, pet care, vehicle maintenance, car payments, taxes, flights, hotels, and vacations, according to the indictiment.

After leaving Iron Tribe in June, Frith went to work as controller for The Pants Store, where she allegedly set up automatic drafts from the company’s business account at Merrill Lynch to pay for her $1,650 apartment rent, according to the indictment.

FBI agents arrested Frith without incident at her job in Texas without incident, and she is scheduled for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Birmingham on Jan. 19.