Former UA players in Tampa for National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) — There are a number of former Alabama stars in Tampa for the game Monday night.

Kevin Welniak was an offensive guard for Bear Bryant back in 1982. At the Alabama Alumni Pre-game Celebration, Welniak told CBS42 that he expects Alabama to take care of business later Monday night, but it won’t be easy.

“We are going to play what Alabama always plays really, we are going to play ‘rip your face off’ defense, we are going to play strong kicking game and we are going to run the ball down your throat, we are going to lean on you until you give up or until you beat us,” Welniak said.

Welniak says he met Saban twice and he has all the confidence that Saban’s defense will get the job done.

Sherman Williams shed defenses as an Alabama running back in the early 1990’s. He told CBS42 that Alabama will need to put some points on the board to in order to beat Clemson, but he’s excited about the possibility of Nick Saban winning five National Championships

“Winning one championship alone is tough to do, but to say you are going to win five that’s extremely amazing,” Williams said. “When you have five championships in 10 years, that’s enough to put you in the class of dynasty, so I think dynasty is already there. I think now we are talking about history.”