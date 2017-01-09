Generations take the ring together in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s ‘Out of this World’

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS42 COMMUNITY) — Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson and clown David Vasallo both experience a blast from the past during each performance of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s Out of This World. Iverson’s son, Matthew, plays a young incarnation of his father. Vasallo’s daughter, Adriana, plays a miniature version of himself.

“Our kids are out there and I’m thinking, oh, this is a wonderful adventure for them. But low and behold, we didn’t know they were going to actually be that good,” Iverson said.

“The first time I saw my daughter, I was a little bit worried because I was thinking she’s really shy. I don’t know if she’s going to do it when they asked me to do it. But once she got in the ring, she just changed. She just became me when I was young. Now she comes to me and says, ‘Papa, I saw your work, why didn’t you do that?’ Now she’s giving me notes on what I’m doing wrong. I was like, ‘I’m supposed to tell you what to do,’” said Vasallo.

After you see the young ringmaster and mini-Vasallo, the Torres family will ride their motorcycles in the Globe of Steel! The family started their daredevil careers in Motocross. One they saw the famous globe, they knew this new act was for them! Now they travel all over the country with their circus family.

“Circus is a family business. And it’s presented by families to families. So, I think we’ve taken for granted how much our children just absorb. I had no idea that my son actually watched everything I did because i just didn’t think he did. And when I got out there and saw him, it was like MiniMe. It blew me away,” said Iverson.

