Suspects arrested for DeKalb County church thefts

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris, DeKalb County Investigators were canvassing the area due to recent thefts at local churches. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a van that matched the possible suspect vehicle on County Road 365.

Two men that matched the suspect’s description were in the van. When investigators searched the van, they found a large radiator, a steel wheel that appeared to be from an 18-wheeler, tools and wire cutters.

Anthony Collins, 37 of Fort Payne, and James Edward Barron, 34, of Grant, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of burglar tools. When investigators finished an inventory of the van, more evidence was found to link the two men to the theft of local churches.

Barron and Collins have also been charged with theft of property. More charges are pending as the investigation continues.