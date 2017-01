ALABAMA (WIAT) — According to Birmingham Police Department, an accident occurred on I-22 East half a mile away from exit 91 around 7 a.m. on Monday. A black SUV collided with a brown Toyota from behind.

The Toyota spun off the eastbound lanes, through the median and stopped on the westbound lanes.

One person was in the black SUV and two people were in the brown Toyota. All three people involved in the accident were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.