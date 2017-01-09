Tuscaloosa couple escapes house fire in Highlands subdivision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire occurred at a home in the Highlands subdivision off University Boulevard on Monday at 6:30 a.m. Firefighters say the family did not hear their smoke alarms, but woke up to hearing their dogs barking.

Larry Clayton and his wife escaped the fire. Clayton lowered his wife down from a second floor window and then lowered himself down. Two of their dogs survived, but their cat and Jack Russell Terrier did not.

Firefighter do not know what caused the fire, but CBS42 was told that the family was using a space heater and a fireplace this morning.

