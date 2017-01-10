Alabama LGBT advocates respond to bathroom bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A controversial bill set to come before the Alabama Legislature in February is already making ripples across the state.

The Alabama Privacy Act, sponsored by Senator Phil Williams of Rainbow City, would require that bathrooms and changing rooms designated for mixed-gender use, have attendants present. Businesses that do not follow the law could face a fine of more than $2,000.

Alabama LGBT advocacy groups object to the “bathroom bill,” saying people should be able to use the restroom that matches their gender identity.

“We are not asking for special rights. We are not asking for anything that any other taxpayer isn’t asking for,” said Ashley Bridier with Central Alabama Pride. “Transgenders just prefer to use the bathroom and to be able to walk into a restaurant and not be ridiculed.”

Similar bills to the proposed Alabama Privacy Act are also being considered in Virginia, Kentucky and Texas.