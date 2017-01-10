Alabama players talk after National Championship loss to Clemson

Nick_Gulas_Web By Published:
Alabama players sported"true Savage" t-shirts before the game. (CBS42)
TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) — After a tough loss to the Clemson Tigers in a back-and-forth game, members of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team talked about the game and their season in the locker room.

Clemson used a touchdown pass with one second left to hand Alabama their first loss in twenty-seven games and claim the Tigers’ first national championship since 1981.

Check out the of Jonathan Allen at the top of the page and the videos below to here what other players had to say about Clemson’s hard fought game, what went wrong for Alabama, and what this game means for the Crimson Tide.

 

Damien Harris

O.J. Howard

Jalen Hurts

Da’Ron Payne

 

