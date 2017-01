BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency services and wreckers are on the scene of a crash involving at least three vehicles at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and 17th Street, according to those on the scene.

The crash involved a work truck with a local company, a red SUV, and a black SUV which was flipped and collided with a pole after being struck by the white truck.

At this time, there is little information on the crash, but WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.