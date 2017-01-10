Fans return to Birmingham after National Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of Alabama fans flew back home to Birmingham on Tuesday from Tampa. We caught up with some die hard fans at the airport and got their reaction to the game.

Four flights arrived from Tampa to Birmingham this morning, with more coming in throughout the rest of the day. The general consensus? One thing all the fans had in common was being exhausted. Other than that, it was a mixed bag. We saw smiles and pouts as fans came down the elevator.

The reason for the varying emotions? Clemson’s head coach Dabo Swinney is a Pelham, Ala. native, and so some Crimson Tide fans felt that if they had to lose, at least it was to Dabo.

Clemson beat Alabama, 35-31 Monday night in the College Football Playoff after the two teams went toe to toe in the fourth quarter, with Clemson bringing home the win with a touchdown in the last seconds of the game.