Jury reaches sentencing verdict in Charleston church slayings trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jurors have reached a sentence verdict Tuesday as to whether Dylann Roof will receive the death penalty or life in prison for the 2015 massacre at a historic black church in South Carolina that left nine Bible study participants dead. The sentence verdict should be read shortly.

Last month, the same jury took less than two hours to find Roof guilty of all 33 federal counts against him, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion. For four days, prosecutors presented their case as to why they feel the 22-year-old Roof should be executed for his crimes. Roof, representing himself, put up no defense.