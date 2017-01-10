Mayor William Bell delivers State of City address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City of Birmingham Mayor William Bell delivered his annual state of the city address Tuesday at the Harbert Center.

He touched on a number of topics including accomplishments for the city in 2016 and where the city is going in the future. Mayor Bell said there is a lot of economic development happening. Currently there is a billion dollars’ worth construction going on in the city. It’s everything from new housing to commercial developments.

Bell said they continue to clean up the city. In 2016, 600 abandoned homes were demolished.

He said crime is something the city need to works on. He said they are working on providing the police department with more technology aimed at fighting crime.

Bell said a lot new jobs are expected to be coming to the city soon but he could not release too many details at this time.

“We have been asked to consider an expansion of one of our major facilities in our area. It’s a facility we have worked with in the past, and they are looking to probably creating another 400 to 600 jobs it will be automotive related,” said Bell.

Wednesday the city will have a ground breaking for Cross Village. It’s a mixed-use development that will be located adjacent to the Birmingham Crossplex.