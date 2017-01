BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured in a shooting at a housing complex at the 2300 block of 9th Court South, according to police at the scene.

The incident occured at Southtown Court Housing, where the male victim was shot in the neck and later transported to UAB for treatment with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police reportedly have a suspect in mind in this shooting, but at this time, they are not in custody.

WIAT will bring you more information as the situation develops.