Skeletal remains discovered by property surveyor in Tuscaloosa County

By and Published:
Police Tape
Police Tape

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the 3700 block of 26th Ave E.

The owner of the property told police the remains were found when surveyors were on the land that was going to be sold. Investigators showed up to the scene with the Tuscaloosa Police Major Crimes Unit, and begin to search the scene.

According to the release, investigators collected additional bones during a search of the area, and determined that the bones had been there for some time.

At this time, the identity of the victim and the cause of death cannot be determined at this time, and the bones are being analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s