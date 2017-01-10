Skeletal remains discovered by property surveyor in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in the 3700 block of 26th Ave E.

The owner of the property told police the remains were found when surveyors were on the land that was going to be sold. Investigators showed up to the scene with the Tuscaloosa Police Major Crimes Unit, and begin to search the scene.

According to the release, investigators collected additional bones during a search of the area, and determined that the bones had been there for some time.

At this time, the identity of the victim and the cause of death cannot be determined at this time, and the bones are being analyzed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.