Snow day delays fuel parental complaints from Gardendale in viral video

Half an inch of snow on the CBS42 deck!
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, wintry weather caused a lot of schools to close Friday, and some extended their closures to today.

This delay was welcoming surprise for a lot of kids, but for the parents maybe not so much.

“I don’t want them in my house anymore,” said Ben Franklin, a Gardendale resident. “All they do is eat cookies, chips, and watch TV and play video games when I have to go to work. It’s not fair.”

This weekend, Franklin’s family received an unexpected call from their children’s school about another snow day, so they decided to take their crushed feelings to Facebook in a humorous way.

Since the video was posted on Sunday night, it has gotten over 26,000 views.

