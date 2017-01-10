UA students react to National Championship loss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There are stunned students on the University of Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa. A couple hundred gathered at the Ferguson Center to watch the Tide take on Clemson, but watched their championship dreams dashed in one second.

This was the scene at the student center as Clemson made the final, game-winning score: there were cries of disbelief, shock, anger and then silence.

A lot of students at the Ferg were freshmen. They said they are still proud of the Tide’s season, but are in shock by the way it ended. As disappointed as they are, they said that they haven’t lost their faith in Saban and expect to be back at the championship game next year.