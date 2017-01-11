2 in custody after person shot multiple times in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody after a person was shot multiple times in Bessemer.

Sgt. Miles with Bessemer Police says the victim was shot multiple times. They were taken to UAB. Miles doesn’t think the injuries are life threatening.

The shooting happened on a dead end road near Bluebell St and Chestnut Ave. The victim didn’t appear to be a resident of the surrounding area.

K9 units were called in to help locate the suspects and take them into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WIAT CBS42 News as we learn more.