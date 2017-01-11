2 men wanted in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Related Coverage Tuscaloosa man recovering after being shot during home invasion

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Captain Gary Hood of the Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit, Weslie Tinker, 20, was arrested on Tuesday for burglary in the first degree and robbery in the first degree in connection to the shooting on January 2 at Bonita Terrace Apartments. A 37-year-old man was shot in the chest during the incident.

Two more subjects are wanted by the Homicide Division for the shooting. DeJuan Furr is a black male, 6’3″ tall and 175 pounds and Ladarius Stewart is a black male, 5’9″ tall and 145 pounds. Both subjects have active arrest warrants for burglary in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, call the Homicide Unit at (205) 349-0518.