AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are losing their offensive coordinator.

According to a tweet from UConn Football, Auburn’s offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is leaving the Tigers after four season to take the same position at the University of Connecticut.

The UConn Huskies’ athletics website says Lashlee agreed to a 3-year contract.

Gus Malzahn statement on the departure of Rhett Lashlee for UCONN Off. Coordinator position #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/QYC7Ry8ktB — Chris Renkel (@Chris_Renkel) January 12, 2017