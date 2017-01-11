Disaster relief trailers stolen from Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa County are looking for thieves who stole disaster relief trailers from a church organization.

c16fewiuoaapuvoThe theft happened on Christmas. Leaders of the Tuscaloosa County Baptist Association say they just want their property returned.

According to the association, three trailers were stolen from them; two of those are food trailers used for disaster relief. Inside, the trailers contained three stoves, generators and pressure washers, for a total value of $75,000.

Missions director Eric Boykin explained the suspects took a sledgehammer to the locks and stole the trailers, but weren’t sneaky enough to stay off their surveillance cameras while doing it.

