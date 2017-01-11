Groundbreaking for Crossplex Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham mayor and council members broke ground for the Crossplex Village located next to the Birmingham Crossplex.

“It’s a long time coming but we are here,” said resident Mary Gunn.

“Finally we broke ground for the new development,” said resident Susan Palmer.

The project will have restaurants, retail shopping, and an amphitheater.

“It’s going to mean jobs for the neighborhood and community it will mean we will have some other businesses we can come and support and patronize instead of traveling so far for certain restaurants, said Palmer.

The amphitheater will have 4,000 seats. There were also be a walking trail.

“It’s going to bring people from all over the area and I am going to love it then we are going to bring in concerts and it’s going to be an economic impact for the area too,” said Gunn.

The complex village will also have a Comfort Suites and Inn near the Birmingham Crossplex.