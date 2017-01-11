Homewood continues repaving projects on jarring Valley Ave

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Homewood currently has two repaving projects underway and people in the area say the improvements are long overdue.

One project encompasses Valley Avenue and West Valley Avenue. The second project includes several local roads that have been identified as needing the most work. Phase 1 of that project has already been completed and city officials hope phase two will begin around mid-to-late March.

Last March we told you about a pothole on Valley that was causing flat tires.

“It shook my whole car! So I knew that I got a pothole pretty hard,” motorist Terri Goeman said after getting a flat.

Our reporter called the mayor and the hole was patched before our story aired. A week later we took Mayor Scott Brayer for a ride on some of the bumpiest roads in town.

“When you hit a pothole like you just did then, I think it kind of comes to mind to people ‘Oh my goodness, the roads in Homewood are terrible,” Brayer admitted.

The mayor said at the time they would continue to patch the potholes because a plan was in the works to resurface the roads

Then in June the city council approved spending up to 2.3 million dollars for repaving projects in Homewood.

“We have a lot of construction that needs to be done on the roads. It’s tearing up people’s cars,” said Cynthia Smith, who drives through Homewood often.

At 5, James has an update on the projects and when they could be completed.