Hostess recalls certain Twinkies due to possible salmonella contamination

(WIAT) — Hostess is recalling some Twinkies over possible salmonella contamination. The Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies were recalled after the company that makes the white candy coating on them revealed that it might contain milk powder contaminated with salmonella.

The recall is voluntary, which means no one has reported getting sick and none of the Twinkies have tested positive for salmonella.

If you have any of these Twinkies at home, you can take them back to the store where you got them and get a refund.