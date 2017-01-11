BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new year brings new goals for the city of Birmingham. Goals that include cleaning up neighborhoods and bringing more jobs to the city.

2016 was a very busy year for the city of Birmingham. We ended last year with a very high homicide rate and according to Birmingham Police, we already had two this year. We saw growth with new businesses coming to the area and we saw a push to clean up neighborhoods in the cities.

Mayor William Bell joined us on Wednesday to discuss more on the state of the city for 2017. Click the video above for the full interview.