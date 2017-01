RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Assistant Sheriff Billy J. Murray with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 500 block of Crawfish Lane.

The suspect, Justin Casson, 32, attempted to enter a residence, but was shot in the chest by the resident of the home, Jerry Casson, 75. The suspect was transported to UAB Hospital by ambulance.

The investigating is ongoing at this time.