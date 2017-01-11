Suspects sought after car stolen from Montevallo gas station with 3-year-old boy inside

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for help identifying suspects accused of taking a vehicle from a Montevallo gas station Wednesday morning with a young child still inside.

According to Chief Jeremy Littleton, dispatch received a 911 call at 6:49 this morning about a stolen vehicle with a 3-year-old boy inside. Police were notified the female caller was at the Exxon at 3850 AL Hwy 25, and her son had been taken with her car. They immediately began searching for the stolen vehicle and child. They found it about five minutes later at the Shell Station on Highway 24, not far from where it was stolen.

The vehicle and child had been abandoned and the suspects fled the scene. The boy was not harmed and reunited with his parents.

Police are searching for the suspects and their vehicle; they are a caucasian male and female, last seen fleeing from the Shell Station in a red 1993 Ford F150 pickup with a camper shell on the back.

Please contact the Montevallo Police Department at 205-665- 1264 if you have any information.