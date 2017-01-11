Tuscaloosa credit union suspect was armed with BB gun, arrest warrant shows

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — New details are emerging in the day after the tense hostage situation unfolded Tuesday at the Alabama Credit Union near the University of Alabama.

The arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old Cedrick Lamar Collins says UAPD officers responded to the credit union Tuesday morning on a welfare check around 8:20 a.m. It was then that they saw a subject inside the building, later identified as Collins, that looked suspicious. Officers went inside the credit union, verified an armed robbery was happening and hostages had been taken.

Police were initially able to rescue one hostage and take her outside. She told officers Collins had a gun and was demanding that someone open the safe. Collins was able to gather a large amount of money that he was attempting to take from the building, the warrant said.

During the incident, the ceiling and doors sustained damage. Tuesday, police said they paused negotiations when they knew the suspect was away from the hostages and decided to breach the building.

All the hostages were rescued safely and reunited with their families later that day. The warrant says Collins was armed with a Marksman Repeater BB Gun.

The arrest warrant says Collins is charged with robbery in the first degree, and his bond is set at $60,000.