MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, a community has come together to try and help an elderly woman find her lost diamond ring.

The ring was lost by an 82-year-old widow in the restroom at Logan’s Roadhouse in McCalla. It was given to her by her late husband.

The woman’s daughter is offering a $400 reward to anyone who finds it. The original post on Facebook has been shared nearly 500 times.

If you have seen the ring or have any information, you are asked to call 205-903-4040.