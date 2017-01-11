Woman convicted of murdering husband to continue affair with pastor sentenced

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman convicted of murdering her husband so she would be free to have an affair with her pastor, is sentenced to 40 years in prison. A jury found Cindy Reese guilty last month, in the murder of her husband Michael Reese.

Reese called Morris Police back in February of 2015 to report that someone had broken into her home.

Police found her husband in the kitchen, dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators later found out that Reese and former pastor Jeff Brown were having an affair–and the two planned the murder so they could be together.

Brown, who pleaded guilty in August, testified that on more than one occasion, Cindy Reese discussed with him ways to kill her husband Michael. Brown was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

