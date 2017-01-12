2 shot outside North Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were shot outside of a gas station in North Birmingham. Birmingham Police are searching right now for at least one suspect.

Police say that suspect shot a man and a woman. This happened outside of a gas station at Finley Boulevard and 16th Street North.

The suspect was at one gas pump and the man and the woman were on the opposite side.

Police say both victims were shot, but they are expected to be okay. Police aren’t giving us a description of the suspect right now.