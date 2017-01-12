5 Jefferson County schools deemed as failing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (wiat) — Principals at five Jefferson County schools are expected to speak with students about being classified as a failing school by the Alabama Accountability Act of 2015 definition.

Each year the Alabama Legislature requires the State Department of Education to identify schools that are in the bottom 6%. Pleasant Grove, Pinson Valley, Minor, McAdory and Center Point High Schools are now all deemed as failing schools.

The process outlined by the Alabama Accountability Act Legislation indicates the proficiency of all schools serving grades 9 through 12 is determined by the 10th grade reading and math scores.

That’s something that just doesn’t sit right with the principal at Center Point High.

“At Center Point High School, we don’t answer to failure, we know what it means to be a failing school, we know what it means to have a 49% grad rate in 2004 and a 25% dropout rate, but we too know what it means to have a 4% dropout rate and an 89% grad rate in 2016, so we’re being labeled a failing school, when we have almost doubled our graduation rate and we’ve reduced our dropout rate by more than 20%,” Principal Van Phillips said.

The Jefferson County superintendent also disagrees with the report. They are placing the blame on lawmakers in Montgomery who wrote the Alabama Accountability Act.