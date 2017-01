JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, a single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:14 a.m. Thursday morning five miles north of Weaver. The accident claimed the life of William Lance Dodd, 29, of Anniston.

Dodd was killed when the 2000 Buick Regal he was driving left Cedar Springs Road and hit a tree. At the time of the crash, Dodd was refusing to stop for Calhoun County Deputies.

Dodd was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.