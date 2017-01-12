Auditions for Dollywood coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Auditions to become a vocalist at Dollywood are coming to Birmingham!

Amber Davis from Dollywood says several entertainers from Alabama have launched their career in music by starting out on the Dollywood stage. She stopped by our studio this week to explain.

“Don’t assume that it’s Dollywood ‘okay they’re looking for country’,” Davis said. “We want you to come prepared to sing what you sing best, whatever genre that may be. We’d love to hear from you if you are good at pop, musical theater or country of course, but really any kind of genre we do all kinds of entertaining at Dollywood.”

Birmingham tryouts will be Saturday morning at the Virginia Samford Theatre. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m.

They are looking for singers with experience in a variety of genres and are open to move. For more information, click here.