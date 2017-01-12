Center Point woman arrested for Oct. 26 murder

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Centerbrook Lane on October 26. When they arrived, they found Corey Merrida, 39, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives learned during the investigation that Merrida had been staying at a friend’s apartment. It was reported that he went outside to get something from his car that night. While Merrida was outside, two armed men and a woman forced their way into the front door looking for the person who rented the apartment. The victim was shot at the backdoor when he returned to the apartment. The three suspect fled.

Carlesha Cox was revealed as one of the suspects during the investigation. It was reported that Cox believed the man who Merrida was staying with had stolen money from her. Cox and the two male suspects went to the apartment to take it back.

Carlesha Denise Cox, 33, of Center Point, was arrested and charged with the murder of Corey Merrida on November 7. She was released on a $100,000 bond pending trial.

The two other suspects have not been identified. If you have information on this case, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stopper at 205-254-7777.