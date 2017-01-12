Civil Rights district declared a national monument, Mayor Bell announces

Published:
16th-street-church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell and civil rights activists celebrated the announcement that the city’s civil rights district was named as a national monument at the 16th Street Baptist Church

The city is getting about $1,000,000 in grants to preserve civil rights landmarks.

The 16th Street Baptist Church, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, A.G. Gaston motel, Kelly Ingram Park and 4th Avenue business district will all be part of the Civil Rights National Monument.

This project has been years in the making.

Bell was surrounded by members of the clergy, city leaders, even a survivor of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing to share the uplifting news.

The national monument designation also commits federal money to maintain these landmarks for years to come.

