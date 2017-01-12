Friends remember Moundville-area mother after fatal train crash

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends are remembering a mother of two killed in a train collision in Tuscaloosa County.

Savanna Smith, 21, died Thursday morning around 6:30 on Upper Hull Road.

Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks told CBS42 News that Smith drove her SUV across the tracks into the path of an oncoming Norfolk Southern freight train with three locomotives and 38 rail cars. After the collision, Smith’s vehicle was dragged a short distance and she was ejected.

“All we can tell you is there was some type of SUV occupied by one female,” Banks said. “We are not sure what caused the wreck or how it happened, but the car was knocked from the tracks and caught on fire.”

Charlotte Henderson is in shock after finding out that her daughter’s best friend was killed. Henderson says Smith was a mother of two young children and a good person.

“She will be greatly missed. She has a beautiful smile, beautiful brown eyes and long brown hair,” Henderson said. “She was always laughing and always had a smile. She just loved her kids.”

Authorities believe the victim may have been on her way back to her home before the crash happened. Smith’s friends and family are now mourning the loss of a daughter, and a friend whose life was cut short.

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the fatal accident.