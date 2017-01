TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — There has been a lot of focus on the Talladega College band and their plans to march in President-elect Trump’s Inaugural Parade.

You can help them make the trip to Washington! There is a GoFundMe page established to help the band. Organizers say it is to help with travel, lodging and other expenses.

The goal is to raise $75,000. More than $46,000 has been collected as of Thursday morning.

Organizers say the money is needed by Sunday.