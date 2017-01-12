Lincoln Police find husband and wife dead after reported murder-suicide

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police showed up to a residence on Brooks Lake Road in Lincoln at around 7 a.m. on Thursday in response to a possible homicide to find a husband and wife were killed, according to a release from the department.

Once entry was made into the residence, Rebecca Brand, 43, and Wayne Brand, 65, were found deceased with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.

One of the victims suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police do not believe anyone else was present or involved.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.

