Minimum wage protest at Birmingham Hardee’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local cooks and cashiers in the fight for $15 minimum wage are protesting in Birmingham. They are protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for labor secretary.

Trump chose fast-food mogul Andy Puzder for the position.

The protest started just a few minutes before noon on Thursday at the Hardee’s on Airport Highway.

Hardee’s protest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery