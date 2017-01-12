Minimum wage protest at Birmingham Hardee’s

By Published: Updated:
20170112_121804_resized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local cooks and cashiers in the fight for $15 minimum wage are protesting in Birmingham. They are protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for labor secretary.

Trump chose fast-food mogul Andy Puzder for the position.

The protest started just a few minutes before noon on Thursday at the Hardee’s on Airport Highway.

Hardee’s protest

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s