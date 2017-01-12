Minimum wage protest at Birmingham Hardee’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local cooks and cashiers in the fight for $15 minimum wage are protesting in Birmingham. They are protesting President-elect Trump’s pick for labor secretary.
Trump chose fast-food mogul Andy Puzder for the position.
The protest started just a few minutes before noon on Thursday at the Hardee’s on Airport Highway.
