HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Molly Ringwald is in central Alabama for the next two days! You may remember her from the movies “Pretty in Pink” or “Sixteen Candles.”

Ringwald will be performing at the Hoover Public Library. The performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here.