One Class at a Time: Midfield High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Timothy Hill, the band director at Midfield High School, won a $1,000 One Class at a Time grant check on Tuesday morning.

“I almost fussed at [my students] because I was wondering why they were out of class,” Hill laughed. “I was totally surprised, caught off guard. I haven’t blushed that hard since my first crush.”

Hill says the grant money will go a long way towards helping some of his students attend upcoming band trips.

“Our band is going to view the Atlanta Battle of the Bands where they have eight college bands performing. Just the experience, getting them to see what collegiate bands do and how great they are, will be amazing,” Hill said. “We’re also planning on doing one of the parades in Mobile for Mardi Gras.”

Hill told CBS42 News that he is also grateful to America’s First Financial, Little Ceasar’s, Pepsi and World of Wheels for donating the money.

“After receiving the check, and realizing we got a donation, I guess the first thing that went through my mind was that this relief. It’s almost like a Christmas gift or something,” Hill said. “It catches you off guard. It’s a blessing. You just appreciate it. You know you’re going to be able to do something to help others! It’s a positive thing, it’s a feel good thing. Sometimes we don’t show that on TV. I think feel-good stories are good to show.”

If you would like to apply for a One Class at a Time grant, click here.