Person hospitalized after stabbing in Cullman, suspect captured

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police responded to a call on Dripping Springs Road in Cullman, to find a victim suffering from a stab wound, according to Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper.

Police got a call about a fight around 6 p.m., and arrived on the scene to find one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in Huntsville by helicopter.

The suspect left the scene on foot, but was arrested a short time after fleeing. According to Culpepper, the victim and the suspect were acquaintances.

Police are questioning other people that were present at the time of the altercation, who were reportedly all intoxicated.