Pilot injured after single-engine plane crashes in Blount County

By Published:
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Hayden, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County emergency services received a call around 2:53 p.m. that notified them of a single-engine plane crash, according to Blount County 911 Director Caleb Branch.

The crash happened at Campbell’s Field on Arkadelphia Road in Hayden. Emergency services were notified of one injury, the pilot, in the crash, and no others were on the plane, a Cessna 170.

Three area fire departments responded to the scene, along with an air evac helicopter, which is airlifting the pilot to the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s