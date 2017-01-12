Pilot injured after single-engine plane crashes in Blount County

Hayden, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County emergency services received a call around 2:53 p.m. that notified them of a single-engine plane crash, according to Blount County 911 Director Caleb Branch.

The crash happened at Campbell’s Field on Arkadelphia Road in Hayden. Emergency services were notified of one injury, the pilot, in the crash, and no others were on the plane, a Cessna 170.

Three area fire departments responded to the scene, along with an air evac helicopter, which is airlifting the pilot to the hospital.