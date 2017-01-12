Police arrest suspect in reportedly drug-related Birmingham panhandler murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Dec. 21 murder on the 900 block of Vinesville Road, according to a release from Birmingham Police.

Witnesses reportedly identified Tyrone Stewart as the person that shot Andre Brown, 41, who was known to panhandle near a Marathon gas station in the Birmingham area.

Police obtained a murder warrant for Stewart with a $150,000 bond, and served it to him as he was already incarcerated in Jefferson County Jail on a probation violation for burglary.

According to the release, the suspect was attempting to buy drugs from the suspect at the time of the murder.